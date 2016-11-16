Culture, Fashion, Food, and Adventure: The Ultimate Guide to Cairo, Egypt

The Great Pyramids of Egypt are arguably the most famous monument on the planet, a beacon of history and architecture known around the world. They are one of Egypt's greatest mysteries, but they certainly aren't alone. After all, this isn't the Pharaohs' Egypt anymore. Cairo, the capital city surrounding the famous monuments, is teeming with culture, fashion, food, and adventure—all just begging to be explored.
Where to Stay
Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza
Daniel Mayer/Wikimedia Commons
Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino
flyvancity/Wikimedia Commons
Mena House Hotel
Katie A. Paul
Where to Shop
Sami Amin
courtesy
What to See
Islamic Cairo/ Khan al Khalili
Katie A. Paul
Egyptian Museum
Katie A. Paul
Sphinx and Pyramids of Giza
Katie A. Paul
Hanging Church in Coptic Cairo
Katie A. Paul
Where to Eat
Le Pacha 1901
Katie A. Paul
Koshary Abu Tarek
Katie A. Paul
Khan al Khalili at Mena House
Katie A. Paul
