11 Celebs Who Hail from Boston Share What They Love Most About Their Hometown

They call their city “the hub of the universe”—and mean it. They love their Dunkin’ and they hate the Yankees. Their accents are often imitated, but rarely mastered by outsiders. To be sure, Bostonians are a passionate bunch.

And from Ben Affleck to Ellen Pompeo, Mindy Kaling to Chris Evans, Beantown pride runs deep in Hollywood. Here, 11 Boston-proud celebrities on why their hometown is wicked awesome.