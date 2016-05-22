9 Queens Spots Worth Your Time on Your Next Trip to N.Y.C. 

Welcome to InStyle ♥ New York! Throughout May, we're bringing you everything you need to know about downtown New York City. See what we're loving about New York right now .

In 2015, Queens residents had a collective laugh and groan when Lonely Planet named the New York borough the top spot to visit in the entire United States. A laugh because, duh, and a groan because, well, secret's out.

Queens may not be as glam as Manhattan or as hip at Brooklyn, but it is a big borough—the biggest of N.Y.C.'s five, in fact—which means there’s plenty to explore. And what better person to provide a list of top spots to visit than a local? So this InStyle staffer and proud Queens resident for the last 10 years narrowed down the bars, restaurants, museums, and more worth making the trek out for. Sure, there's Citi Field (home of the Mets) and Corona Park (above, host to two of the largest World's Fairs ever held in the United States) but the recommendations that follow are less well known destinations that will offer you a taste of everything the borough has to offer.