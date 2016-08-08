Here's Where to Get the Best Pasta in Milan, According to Margherita Missoni

When it comes to all things Italian like pasta, gelato, and fashion, there is only one person we'd take advice from for all three—designer Margherita Missoni. So if you are planning on visiting her native Milan any time soon, prepare to take notes.

In an interview for Food & Wine, the heiress revealed that the best place to enjoy a simple pasta and tomato dish is the three-Michelin-star family-owned restaurant Da Vittorio in Bergamo.

RELATED: InStyle Accessories Director Meggan Crum Shares Her Milan City Guide

#Paccheri alla Vittorio mantecato con #parmigiano! #classici #davittorio #italianfood A photo posted by Da Vittorio Ristorante (@davittorioristorante) on Apr 14, 2015 at 2:04am PDT

And because you can't go to Italy without having some gelato, Missoni suggests you head to Gelateria Sempione for some chocolate sorbet. Apparently, it's so good, the designer sometimes has it instead of lunch.

Family lunch (for the camera 😁) #angelasworld (setting by @cristinavanoni) A photo posted by mmmargherita (@mmmargherita) on Jun 22, 2016 at 6:17am PDT

Missoni also admits she is the only one in her big family who doesn't cook but she says she preapres a Swiss dish called frittatensuppe—a thin omelet from eggs, flour, and parsley, rolled and cut into the shape of tagliatelle with broth.

If this is what Italians mean when they say they can't cook, then imagine what someone who can cook would prepare for you!

Check out the full interview on FoodandWine.com.