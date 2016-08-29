Calling All Snow Bunnies—Here Are the Most Romantic Places to Visit This Winter

If your concept of the ultimate romantic vacation includes cuddling in front of a roaring fire while snowflakes gently fall across a wild, scenic coastline, these destinations are sure to make for an unforgettable retreat that is virtually guaranteed to ignite the spark of romance. Blame it on the cold weather or all that holiday cheer, but there's something about winter that gives us the itch to escape with our main squeeze. Yet, with the hubbub of people amassing tourist destinations, the challenge can be finding a place to steal away from the crowds. Fortunately, we rounded up plentiful options for a secluded and romantic winter getaway.

Couples can snowshoe through Vermont's quiet mountain trails before cozying up in front of a crackling fire at a luxurious country estate. Or watch the winter storms whip up the crashing surf from a warm, inviting inn high above Iceland's majestic Northern Lights. Here are our quintessential location choices for a cozy winter escape with that special someone.