11 Sick Travel Deals to Score This Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

'Tis the season for turkey, stuffing, and serious sales. Savvy shoppers know that Black Friday through Cyber Monday is the weekend for snapping up gifts at a fraction of their usual cost. Whether you're trying to knock holiday shopping off your to-do list or you're in the market for a new TV, everyone trusts Black Friday and Cyber Monday to offer opportunities for some major price cuts.

But Black Friday isn't just filled with store deals, and Cyber Monday deals aren't just for products. Deals on hotels and trips are also reduced to rock-bottom prices—starting on Black Friday and all through Travel Tuesday. We've rounded up some prime hotel deals from the madness (it's scary out there, guys), so see below for when, where, and how to snag these unbelievable travel discounts.

1. Three Mosaic Hotel Group California Hotels

Courtesy Mosaic Hotel Group

From the desert to wine country, experience California this winter at all three of Mosaic Hotel Group's California properties. On Monday, November 28, travelers can purchase a six night package for $1,500. This includes two nights at the recently renovated Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs. Guests who purchase the package will be able to enjoy a relaxing trip with two nights in a Colony king guestroom with views of the interior courtyard, $100 dining credit at the Purple Palm Restaurant, and a complimentary welcome gift and beverage. The package also includes a wine country escape for two nights at the contemporary, boutique North Block Hotel located in the idyllic town of Yountville. For food enthusiasts, you can also receive a culinary excursion with two nights in a queen guestroom at El Dorado, located in the heart of beautiful Sonoma. Reservation dates are valid Sunday through Thursday.

2. Loews Hotels

Courtesy Loews

On November 28 and November 30, Loews Hotels is offering 20 percent off the best available rate at participating Loews properties through. This promotion is available to book until Wednesday, November 30 and accessible through direct booking or online travel agents. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, Loews Hotels welcomes guests with more approachable and local travel experiences.

3. The InterContinental New York Barclay

Courtesy InterContinental Barclay

In the spirit of Cyber Monday, the InterContinental New York Barclay will be a running a special Cyber Week Sale from November 28-December 2, offering guests 30 percent off stays of three or more nights. The Barclay Experience consists of a combination of quintessential New York elegance, an international outlook, sustainable practices and a celebration of culture at the original 1926 railroad hotel, situated in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The recently renovated hotel is conveniently located to great shopping, Grand Central Station, and the Rockefeller Plaza. Grab a drink at The Gin Parlour (inspired by Dutch and English gin bars of the 1920s) that offers a countless array of selective brands and varieties—as well as bespoke epicurean experiences.

4. Carillon Miami Beach

Courtesy Carillon Miami Beach

If you're planning to whisk yourself away on a luxury wellness getaway this Thanksgiving holiday, do so at Carillon Miami Beach's exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal. Home to the most expansive spa in South Florida, this exclusive limited time deal includes 25 percent off accommodations and a lavish spa day with complimentary treatment (up to $165 value), which contains access to the serene rooftop spa pool, state-of-the-art Thermal Experience, and over 40 fitness classes daily. Not to mention, the deal includes waived resort fee, comped valet, and breakfast buffet for two. The deal is available from Friday, November 25 until Monday, November 28 for travel through October 31, 2017.

5. Boston Winter Getaways at XV Beacon

Courtesy XV Beacon

In honor of Cyber Monday, XV Beacon invites travelers to save 20 percent on stays December 1, 2016, through January 31, 2017. Located in the historic Beacon Hill neighborhood, the 63-room luxury hotel is perfect for a charming New England winter getaway, walking distance from Boston's best shopping on Newbury and Charles streets, the theater district, and Boston Common. Upon return to the hotel, you can get wrapped up in a cashmere throw blanket and warm up in front of in-room gas fireplaces. For a cozy night in, room service is provided by the renown on-property steakhouse Mooo.

6. The Omni Homestead Resort

Courtesy The Omni Homestead

If you're more of an outdoor type of gal, take advantage of the opportunity to ski for less at the "South's First Ski Resort,"The Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia. Celebrating its 250th Anniversary this year, the storied resort has been host to more than 20 U.S. presidents, dignitaries, and more. Only on Cyber Monday, the resort will offer individual Ski Season passes for just $99. With the pass, skiers can enjoy more than 45 acres of wide, well-maintained trails amongst the beauty and history of the resort. What better way to pave the trails?

7. Hotel Vermont

Courtesy Hotel Vermont

Presenting the all-around picturesque retreat: this year, Hotel Vermont in Burlington, Vermont will offer $129 per night rates on Cyber Monday, encouraging travelers to truly experience the Green Mountain State like a local. The locally developed, designed, owned and operated hotel offers something for every type of traveler, from the hotel's signature Beer Tours through the city's South End to indulgent dining at its on-site Juniper restaurant, where seasonal, locally-grown fare and Vermont distilled spirits and brews are served in a completely contemporary setting. In the winter, the hotel has amazing activities like complimentary snowshoe rentals, storytelling by the massive, wood-burning fireplace (with complimentary Lake Champlain Chocolate hot chocolate for kids and hot toddies for parents), and even ice fishing on frozen Lake Champlain in the comfort of an on-ice shanty.

8. Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa

Courtesy Lake Arrowhead

This rugged Californian gem is guaranteed to take you back to the goold ol' days. The quintessential camp-era resort, Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa is offering travelers 15 percent off best available rates starting Black Friday through Cyber Monday (November 25 – 28, 2016). Guests can start the day with an easy six-mile hike on the Goat Trail in the San Bernardino National Forest. The trail will lead hikers to the Deep Creek Hot Springs and to take advantage of the stunning views of the surrounding mountain range. Upon return to the resort, guests can relax at Spa of the Pines and receive seasonal spa treatments, including treatments that improve circulation and leave skin silky smooth and glowing. Guests can end the night and make a stop on the beach for s'mores by the fire, followed by a romantic dinner with panoramic lake views at the resort's restaurant BIN189. To sweeten the deal, Marriot Rewards Members receive an additional 5% off.

9. Dream Hotels

Courtesy Dream Hotels

Whether guests are looking for the Big Apple or a sandy beach as their vacation backdrop, everything is bigger and better with Dream Hotels' larger-than-life Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday deals. On Monday, November 28, and Tuesday, November 29, shoppers and humanitarians will be able to stay in the hottest hotel in the Meatpacking District, Dream Downtown for just $219 per night. For those looking to take their big city vacation uptown, the newly renovated Dream Midtown is offering rooms for $159 per night. For travelers dreaming of warmer weather, Dream South Beach is offering rooms for $259 per night, and your money will help support the sake of fashion; a portion of each booking will go to support Dream Hotels' #GivingTuesday efforts with New York Cares' annual Coat Drive. For every room booked, Dream Hotels will buy a winter coat for a New Yorker in need.

10. Hilton Head Health

Courtesy Hilton Head

Hilton Head Heath is offering a special deal from now through November 30 at their weight loss and wellness resort in South Carolina—you can save 20 percent off rates when you stay anytime through December 31, 2016. The best part? The price of your stay includes all fitness classes, lectures, activities, meals, and a resort credit you can use towards personal training or spa services.

11. Sunrise Springs Spa Resort

Courtesy Sunrise Springs Spa Resort

The only destination spa in enchanting Santa Fe, New Mexico, the new Sunrise Springs Spa Resort is a tranquil natural springs sanctuary that has been a source of rejuvenation for centuries, weaving ancient wisdom and healing traditions with modern wellness. This Cyber Monday, the resort will extend a Refresh + Recharge Buy Two Nights, Get the Third Night Free offer to those looking to kick off 2017 on the path to harmony amongst the four aspects of wellbeing: mental, emotional, physical and spiritual. Guests who book the Refresh + Recharge package will enjoy accommodations, daily breakfast, one yoga or qigong class daily and one experiential activity daily (including meditation, fitness, puppy play, horticulture, culinary, and expressive arts classes) on all stays until February 28, 2017.