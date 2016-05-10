Take a Virtual Vacay with These 5 Breathtakingly Beautiful Mexican Villas

Dreaming of a getaway? For your vacay inspo, take a peek at these gorgeous colonial haciendas (or ranch villas), in Mérida, Mexico, a vibrant city tucked away on the Yucatán Peninsula. Thanks to a growing community of international tastemakers, many of the town's colorful façades and Baroque stone arches, highlighted in interior designer Annie Kelly's newly released photo book, Casa Mexico ($36; amazon.com), have been meticulously restored to radiate old world charm and artisanal Mayan craftsmanship. Below are five of our favorites.