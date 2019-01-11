This Jessica Alba-Approved Travel Essential Is Finally Available at Nordstrom

Image zoom AWAY

Before Away, luggage seemed to fit into two not entirely satisfying categories. It was either hefty monogrammed Louis Vuitton or Goyard leather cases plucked out a different century (or Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel). Or it was just Some Old Suitcase we brought home from our parents’ house one summer.

Then there came a solution that was smart, affordable, and nice to look at, and it wasn’t just us who took notice. Away quickly became a celebrity favorite — Jessica Alba has been spotted toting a grey-blue rolling case by the brand, and both Karlie Kloss and Rashida Jones collaborated on capsule collections.

The most loveable features are the brand’s signature, rounded-edge boxy shells, and its life-saving battery phone chargers that make getting caught without an outlet nearby a non-issue.

If you’re busy planning a trip — hopefully somewhere with nicer weather — this is a great time to add a new suitcase to your cart. Starting today, Away is popping up at Nordstrom with three brand-new colors.

Available in red, blue, and yellow, these primary-pigmented travel cases also come in four convenient sizes: Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium, and Large. Add one to your Nordstrom basket alongside some trend-forward resort wear, and consider yourself travel-ready.

Make sure to shop this pop-up before it ends February 24, and safe travels.



Image zoom AWAY

To buy: The Carry-On, $225; nordstrom.com. The Bigger Carry-On, $245; nordstrom.com. The Medium, $275; nordstrom.com. The Large, $295; nordstrom.com.