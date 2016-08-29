A Local's Guide to Aspen, Colorado

I had the rare privilege of growing up in Aspen, Colorado. To answer your questions: Yes, Aspen has a school district (Aspen High School—go Skiers!); yes, I ski; and yes, I’ve seen Dumb and Dumber. It’s a strange thing, living in a vacation destination. For a good portion of the year, our little mountain town grows from under 7,000 to people to over 25,000, flooding the streets with visitors, thought leaders, brilliant chefs, and visionaries. Sure, parking becomes a bit of a challenge, but it also makes for the best people watching, and is the reason why Aspen is one of the most culturally rich cities in the country.

From outdoor adventures to intellectual explorations, there’s no shortage of things to do and see in Aspen—read on below for a few of my favorite places to eat, stay, and explore.

Where to Stay The Little Nell Getty 1 of 1 Advertisement

Where to Eat Chefs Club by Food & Wine Mathew Whittier Photography 1 of 1 Advertisement