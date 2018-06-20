The Instagram-Worthy Luggage You've Been Looking For

BRICSMILANO/INSTAGRAM
Alexis Bennett
Jun 20, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

You've spent so much time picking out the perfect airport outfit. Now, it's time to put some thought into your luggage. Seriously: it's the often forgotten accessory that can make or break your entire look. Just ask any of your favorite celebs. You'll need something that's functional (and that you won't mind baggage handlers throwing around), but also chic.

Stand out in a crowd of all-black suitcases and go for something with a little attitude—like a metallic spinner, a vintage-inspired trunk, or a striped duffel.

Ahead, you'll find our favorites, and they're all available for purchase on Amazon. So you can also choose a new book to add to your cart before you checkout.

VIDEO: How to Plan a Luxury Vacation While on a Budget

1 of 10 Courtesy

Vintage Luggage Set

$200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Large Spinner Suitcase

Bric's $450 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Nylon Filipa Travel Duffel Bag

Kate Spade $326 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Aluminum Luxury Luggage

Cloud 9 $329 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Carry-On Luggage

Clothink $116 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Canvas Travel Tote

Baosha $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

30-Inch Ultra-Light Large Spinner

Bric's $299 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Carry-On Suitcase

Cosmopolitan $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Latitude Short Trip Packing Case

Tumi $745 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Spinner 65/24

Lipault $175 (Originally $229) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!