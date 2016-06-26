6 Amazingly Luxurious Airbnb Pools You'll Want to Dive Into, Stat

If you're anxiously awaiting your next vacation, we have just the trick to get your mind respite-ready. Airbnb, the vacation rental and travel site, has come out with some pretty crazy new stay options in the last few months, including a night in a shark aquarium in France and a gas station in Salinas, Calif. But we've found some poolside properties that are much more our speed. From breathtaking panoramic views of Costa Rica to waterfall-filled lagoons in Hawaii, we've rounded up some of the most amazing pools that you'll be dying to dive into. Get ready to have some major wanderlust.