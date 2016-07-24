Why You Need to Travel to the Amalfi Coast Now

Haven't planned that well-deserved summer vacay yet? Not to worry! We tapped Pavia Rosati, co-founder of popular travel site Fathom, for her take on this summer's go-to vacation destination. Her response? The Amalfi Coast, a picturesque coastline situated in Southern Italy.

"There’s nothing new about the Amalfi Coast," says Rosati, "but it’s the nicest place to be. The weather is perfect, the people are nice, the food is amazing, and the setting is just gorgeous." It's no wonder that celebrities like Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Conrad have all spent time in the stunning location.

Ok...one last photo in memory of Italy! Everyone was so hospitable, captivating and kind on this trip. I can't stop smiling...Ciao!! Grazie!! A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 18, 2014 at 1:03pm PDT

Instead of staying in the heart of well-known hubs like Positano or Sorrento, which Rosati says can get quite crowded during the summer months, she suggests opting for smaller boutique hotels on the outskirts of town, like La Minervetta: "Think: pretty ceramic tiles, bright, saturated colors, and high design," says Rosati. "Casa Angelina is also exquisite. Really, really beautiful."

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Return to the "All of Me" Music Video House—with Baby Luna

In addition to scoring some R&R on the outrageously turquoise sea, Rosati advises visitors to "have a really lovely cultural day." A local train will take you right to the striking ruins of Herculaneum, situated near the base of Mount Vesuvius.

For a proper Italian meal, Rosati swears by Lo Scoglio, a favorite eatery of notables like Steven Spielberg and Diane von Furstenberg. "It’s a family-run, mellow, unpretentious, down-to-earth place," she explains. "But because it has all these incredible qualities and is situated right on the water, it’s a super glamorous spot."

Lo Scoglio #marinadelcantone #nerano#massalubrense #amalficoast#sunnyday#amalfimood A photo posted by Lo Scoglio (@ristoranteloscoglio) on Nov 15, 2015 at 12:39am PST

So what is it about the Amalfi Coast that makes it such a hot spot, year after year? "Summertime is when people just want a sure thing, they want to be surrounded by fun energy, they want to be surrounded by other people who are in it to be relaxed and easy," says Rosati. "Summertime is, 'I want to shut down, I want another bottle of rosé before noon, and a bowl of spaghetti. And then another bottle of rosé.'"

We are so in.