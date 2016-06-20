Try Not to Cry While Watching Airbnb's Powerful Film About Pride Month

Airbnb has released a movie to encourage a more tolerant and accepting behavior towards people regardless of their age, race, gender, sexual preference or religious affiliation. The 2-minute short film below features the stories of three Airbnb hosts and guests who overcame significant struggles to fit into their communities after coming out.

In the movie — which can be viewed on YouTube or Facebook — Hasan Namir, a gay Muslim, Chase Blodgett, a transgender hockey player, and Park Cannon, an African-American gay who recently won a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, tell about the personal and social challenges they faced to get accepted. Their stories are really powerful and serve as a major inspiration for steps we can all take to create a more welcoming world.

Check out the full video below and get ready to feel all the feels. And remember — always #HostWithPride.

