5 Beach Essentials That Will Make Your Summer Totally Stress-Free

There's no doubt that beach trips are meant to be relaxing breaks from reality. But between the crowds, the threat of saltwater damage to our precious electronics, and all that sand that comes back to the house with us, a day at the beach can become stressful—not to mention downright messy—real quick. Since a beach day should be nothing less than easy and breezy, we considered some of the major complications that come with a day at the shore and found five essentials to solve them all. So, slather on some SPF and sit back and relax, because your beach day just got a whole lot simpler and a lot less sandy.