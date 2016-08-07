5 Beach Essentials That Will Make Your Summer Totally Stress-Free

Getty
Jeniel Terrero
Aug 07, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

There's no doubt that beach trips are meant to be relaxing breaks from reality. But between the crowds, the threat of saltwater damage to our precious electronics, and all that sand that comes back to the house with us, a day at the beach can become stressfulnot to mention downright messy—real quick. Since a beach day should be nothing less than easy and breezy, we considered some of the major complications that come with a day at the shore and found five essentials to solve them all. So, slather on some SPF and sit back and relax, because your beach day just got a whole lot simpler and a lot less sandy.

1 of 5 Courtesy

SAND-SIFTING TOTE BAG

This chic canvas tote houses a reversible flap which cleverly conceals the mesh netting inside. Simply flip it open and shake out any sand that's accumulated over the course of the day while the rest of your cargo remains clean inside.  

available at Quirky $32 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

SAND-FREE Beach Mat

A one-way sifting weave allows sand to slide down through this beach mat. Simply wipe your hand over the surface, and—voilà!—you're sand free (for a little while, at least).

available at Amazon Starts at $59 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Portable Vault

If you want to go for a swim without fearing that your valuables (read: phone, wallet, keys) will be scooped up by a stranger, lock 'em up with this handy, easy-to-carry vault. 

available at Amazon $45 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Water-Resistant Phone Pouch

Beach selfies, meet your maker. This water-resistant pouch will protect your phone from any unexpected splashes. 

available at Amazon $12 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

WATERPROOF POUCHES

Once your beach day comes to an end, this colorful set will help separate your soaking wet suit from the rest of your belongings.

available at Shopbop $66 SHOP NOW

