5 Reasons to Take a Trip to Ojai in 2018

Come January, many of us will be looking for an escape from not only the cold, but the stress of life (hello, holiday cocktail parties galore!). There’s nothing quite like a vacation where you come back feeling completely rejuvenated, which is why Ojai, Calif. is an amazing destination if you’re looking to escape and rejuvenate. Just an hour and a half-ish from LAX, this dusty mountainous town, with sweeping views of the countryside, feels like it couldn’t possibly be that close to Los Angeles.

Below, 5 reasons why you should add Ojai to your list of travel destinations in 2018.

The proximity

It feels like it's in the middle of nowhere (and it really is), but it’s a short and scenic road trip from LAX. Drive a fiery red convertible like the Buick Cascada and cruise down the 405 highway in style.

The hiking

Hiking is everywhere in this town, and the views are spectacular. Nothing feels more rejuvenating than a morning hike to the top of the mountainside. Valley View Medows Preserve is quiet, pristine, and absolutely gorgeous.

The wineries

Everything in moderation! After a day of hiking, yoga and laying poolside at the gorgeous Ojai Valley Inn pool, spend the afternoon checking out Topa Mountain Winery.

The spa

What’s rejuvenation without a spa element? The Spa at Ojai Valley Inn is the place to unwind and relax. Come with plenty of time before your treatment to unwind in the Jacuzzi and sauna before heading into a detoxifying deep tissue massage.

The healthy and unique dining options

It’s all about that fresh and healthy California fare here, and the Ojai Vista Farm, nestled atop a mountain with spectacular sunset views, is definitely worth a visit.