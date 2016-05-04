Save the Planet While on Vacation by Visiting One of These 5 Eco-Friendly Hotels

1 Hotels, which has two establishments in New York and one in South Beach, takes "green" to a new level. The buildings are made of natural and reclaimed materials, and are covered with a variety of gorgeous lush flora. Beyond the physical appearance of the structures, 1 Hotels has enacted an energy conservation program; uses only electric Tesla cars to transport guests; and works to minimize food waste with the help of renowned chefs like Tom Colicchio and Jonathan Waxman. "We're trying to change the way guests think about living sustainably," says Michael L. Laas, the hotel's corporate director of impact.