The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations in the World Will Make You Want to Pack Your Bags, Pronto

Getty (6)
InStyle Staff
Jul 21, 2016

Are you sitting at your desk right now, not-so-subtly dreaming of vacation? You're not alone. Believe it or not, summer is almost over—even though it seems like it just started. So if you dropped the ball on planning a getaway, it's time to get it rolling. To supply a dose of travel inspo, we asked our friends at Pinterest for the most-pinned spots in the world. From the picturesque pink sand beaches of The Bahamas to New Zealand's magical caves lit with glowworms, here are the 10 places everyone is hoping to visit—and you should, too. 

1 of 10 Ellen Rooney/Robert Harding World Imagery

HARBOUR ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS

This idyllic island is known for its miles-long stretches of pink sand beaches and crystal clear water. 

2 of 10 Kelly Cheng/Getty

Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

Nestled in the mountainous karst area of central Croatia, this large national park attracts up to one million visitors each year for its landscape of cascading lakes. 

3 of 10 Anan Charoenkal/Getty

Lake Braies, Italy

Set against the backdrop of stunning mountain peaks, this emerald green lake is like something out of a fairy tale. 

4 of 10 Paul Zahl/National Geographic

Waitomo Glowworm Caves, New Zealand

In case you didn't know, the glowworm is unique to New Zealand. Thus, thousands of the luminous insects light up these caves like stars in the night sky. 

5 of 10 Getty

Bigar Waterfall, Romania

Situated in Southwestern Romania, this world-famous waterfall is one of the most unique in the world due to the specific way the water flows downward.

6 of 10 Anik Messier/Getty

THE AZORES ISLANDS, PORTUGAL

This cluster of islands in the North Atlantic Ocean may have volcanic origins, but its lakes remain one of the country's most enthralling sites. 

7 of 10 Oleg Korshakov/Getty

Trolltunga, Norway

Resting over 3,500 feet above sea level, this unbelievably scenic cliff over Lake Ringedalsvatnet is well worth the 10-hour hike.

8 of 10 Bergur Johansen/Getty

Faroe Islands, Denmark

The subpolar climate may render the temps cool on this remote group of islands off the coast of Northern Europe, but the rocky waters provide a spectacular view. 

9 of 10 Putt Sakdhnagool/Getty

Havasupai Falls, Ariz.

These blue-green waterfalls near a remote section of the Grand Canyon are the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day in the sun.

10 of 10 t_yanc/Instagram

JACOB'S WELL, TEXAS

To combat Texas's sweltering summer, cool off in this 12-foot-wide karstic spring—the largest underwater cave in Texas—or, if you're not up for the much-hyped dive, just snap a pic of your vantage point. 

