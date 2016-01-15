11 Times Model Alexis Ren Gave Us #VacationGoals on Instagram

We can never get enough of stars’ year-round tropical snaps on Instagram—and 19-year-old model Alexis Ren is giving us some major wanderlust. Based in Los Angeles, Ren is constantly posting photos from paradise-like locations as she travels the world. Scroll through her Instagram feed and you’ll find flawless pictures of clear skies, crystal blue waters, and the stunning model herself, sporting this season’s hottest bikinis alongside her boyfriend, 22-year-old photographer and fellow model Jay Alvarrez. Together, the social media-savvy couple is giving a whole new meaning to #relationshipgoals as they share footage of their global escapades with a combined 7 million Instagram followers. Scroll down to see 11 of Ren’s most picturesque vacation snaps that will have you booking your next getaway ASAP.

