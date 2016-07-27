These Are the 10 Most-Instagrammed Hotels in the World 

Nothing brings on a case of wanderlust quite like a scroll through your Instagram feed. A friend uploads a snap of herself at a luxe beach resort, you click on the geotag, and the next thing you know, you're scrolling through hundreds of photos of gorgeous tiled lobbies, exotic fruit plates, dreamy oceanfront bedrooms, and picturesque sunsets.

Whether you're looking for summer travel inspo or a virtual vacation, Instagram is an excellent resource (and our favorite procrastination tool). To help narrow down your search, we tapped the beloved social media platform for the top 10 most Instagrammed hotels in the world—check them out below.

 

Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, FL

With attractions like a full theme park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, bars, clubs, and live music, it's no wonder that the Universal Orlando Resort is one of the most 'grammed destinations ever.

Fontainebleu in Miami Beach, FL

Fontainebleu is known for its celebrity clientele, vibrant nightlife, and breathtaking ocean views. Treat yourself to a luxurious afternoon at the spa, or spend the day people-watching and soaking up rays by the pool.

Atlantis The Palm in Dubai

Atlantis The Palm, the beautiful, nautical-themed resort located in Dubai, is often Instagrammed for its aquarium and Arabian-inspired architecture.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel in Ibiza

Travelers flock to Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel for its epic open-air parties, wild concerts, and sleek accomodations (the hotel even describes its rooms as perfect for "compulsive Instagrammers").

Atlantis Resort at Paradise Island Bahamas

You may recognize the famous Atlantis Resort by its crazy, highly Instagrammable Leap of Faith waterslide, which carries risk-takers down a 60-foot, almost-vertical drop into a clear acrylic tunnel in the middle of a shark-filled lagoon.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, HI

Located on 22 oceanfront acres of Waikiki's widest stretch of beach, with access to five pools, 20 restaurants and bars, and exotic wildlife, the Hilton Hawaiian Village is the perfect place to score some R&R.

 

Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, CA

The Hotel del Coronado has been a beloved West Coast destination since its opening in 1888, thanks to its stunning architecture and seaside views. 

The Plaza Hotel in New York, New York

Besides being the backdrop for celebrated book series Eloise, The Plaza Hotel is known for its lavish interior decor, gourmet dining options, and legendary guests (think: F. Scott Fitzgerald and John Lennon).

Tokyo Disney Resort in Tokyo, Japan

The massive Tokyo Disney Resort includes Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, and Ikspiari, a shopping, dining, and entertainment complex. A weekend stay hardly seems long enough!

Titanic Deluxe Belek in Turkey

The Titanic Deluxe Belek is an all-inclusive luxury hotel nestled in a secluded pine forest. Guests have the opportunity to lounge by the pool or beach, enjoy a round of golf, and experience a Turkish bath at the hotel's spa.

