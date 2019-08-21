How a Brooklyn Boutique Owner Curates Her Own Home
Kai Avent-deLeon of Sincerely, Tommy makes some of her best design discoveries on Instagram.
As the owner of Sincerely, Tommy, the cult-favorite fashion and lifestyle boutique in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant, Kai Avent-deLeon takes a deliberate approach to buying. “I try to carry a lot of designers who are women, and women of color, in my store. I like unique things that you’ll want to have for a very long time.” She takes a similar approach to furnishing her apartment, which she shares with her partner, Anthony Bryant, an art director at Nike, and their baby son, Che Raini.
Her favorite piece, an oddly shaped chair painted with thin yellow stripes (below), is by artist Kelly Infield, whom she discovered on Instagram. “She posted the chair, and I messaged her immediately asking if it was for sale.”
At first, Avent-deLeon intended to sell it in her store: “We had it on display for a while, and Solange [Knowles] wanted to buy it, but we couldn’t figure out the shipping logistics. So when she couldn’t get it, I took that as a sign that, OK, I’m just going to take it for myself,” she says with a laugh. Since the birth of her son, the piece has taken on new meaning. “The chair reminded me of something you’d see on a playground. Having a child, I want to make sure I’m still incorporating playful things.”
“I also discovered the painter Mattea Perrotta on Instagram.”
"I love the woodwork in my apartment. Having that touch is so special when you live in New York.”
