The Best Colors for Your Home According to Your Zodiac Sign

In astrology, there are two schools of thought: The popular ideology of the West, which measures your sign based on your birth month (Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, etc.), and then there are the Chinese zodiac animals (monkey, rooster, tiger, etc.), which are determined by the year in which you were born. You probably already know whether you’re a Pisces or Cancer, but have you ever considered what your Chinese symbol might be? We did, so we tapped Dee Kelly, a feng shui master who is well versed in astrology, to give us some insight as to how to make these zodiac signs work in our favor—at least when it comes to decorating.

Kelly’s specialty and blog is Wellness Decor, which is the deliberate choice of color, placement of furniture, fabrics, paint colors, and landscaping to promote physical and emotional wellness in a room, she explains. Kelly visits her clients, who range from private individuals to corporate brands, and helps them arrange and decorate their rooms to boost the positive energy that surrounds them. It’s a very mathematical process with physics at its core (certain colors emit specific wavelengths, and calculated with other factors, Kelly can come up with the perfect equation for you). But there is a simple way that one can up their positive energy, and it doesn’t require rearranging all your furniture: simply optimize your energy levels by surrounding yourself with specific colors that compliment your zodiac animal. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Determine Your Sign

First things first, how do you find out what your zodiac animal symbol is? Well, you can look it up on the Internet, or you can scroll down for a complete list below. Keep in mind that the cycle restarts every 12 years and is based on the lunar calendar, so your birth date must fall after February 4 of that year for you to fall under that category. For example, if you were born on January 20, 1976, which is technically the year of the dragon, your sign would be Rabbit, the animal of 1975, because your birthday falls before February 4.

Step 2: Incorporate Color Into Your Home

We should clarify that it’s not enough that you put a sculpture in your entryway. It helps, but the best way to get the most out of these energy uplifting colors is to have them touching you. Swapping out your sheets is probably the most effective way to continuously recharge your good aura. Each time you revisit this space and spend several hours in contact with the fabric, you’re recharging the energy that your body holds. If you don’t want to swap our your bedding, you can also keep a throw on your sofa or pillow on your office chair (also great for supporting your back). Wearing these colors on your body throughout the day is another effective way to keep those good vibes pumping around you. So if you’re thinking of refreshing your underwear drawer, now might be a good time to consider some colorful options.

Step 3: Be Consistent

The spell only lasts for so long. “Think of it like vitamins,” says Kelly. “If color is food for our body and health, then for those born in the Year of the Rat, blue and purple are super-nutritious vitamins for them.” And like anything we consume, whether it be food or positive vibes, at some point our body will flush them out. That’s why it’s important to reconnect with your color every day, as much as possible, to really optimize the benefits.

A Guide to Your Chinese Zodiac Sign and Color

If you born: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

Your zodiac sign and color are: rat; blue and purple

If you born: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Your zodiac sign and color are: ox; light blue

If you were born: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Your zodiac sign and color are: tiger; brownish mustard yellow

If you were born: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Your zodiac sign and color are: rabbit; silver-toned white

If you were born: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Your zodiac sign and color are: dragon; bright yellow

If you were born: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Your zodiac sign and color are: snake; mustard yellow

If you were born: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Your zodiac sign and color are: horse; creamy white (not shiny)

If you were born: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Your zodiac sign and color are: sheep; light blue

If you were born: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Your zodiac sign and color are: monkey; egg yolk/sunny yellow

If you were born: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Your zodiac sign and color are: rooster; light red (not pink)

If you were born: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Your zodiac sign and color are: dog; off-white (cool, not creamy)

If you were born: 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Your zodiac sign and color are: pig; lemon yellow