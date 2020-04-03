April is here which means springtime showers and Instagram-worthy blooms outside. It also means Taurus season is upon us. Annually, roughly between April 20 and May 20, the sun moves through the second sign of the zodiac, Taurus, symbolized by the Bull.

Although we can't help but throw ourselves into organization and self-improvement projects every spring, it's also a time to slow down, embrace mindfulness, and do our best to take in simple, joyful moments with loved ones. This urge to take it easy goes hand-in-hand with the energy of Taurus, as it's an earth sign associated with reveling in life's simplest pleasures and gravitating to all things aesthetically appealing, comfortable, and sensual. Many of these themes stem from the influence of Taurus' ruler, Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money.

Here, everything you need to know about the artistic, reliable, down-to-earth sign.

Taurus Personality Traits

Those born between April 20 and May 20 can likely assume their sun sign is Taurus. (It's not definitive, because the sun moves between signs on different days annually.) Also note that while we tend to refer to ourselves as our sun sign, it's just one detail of a natal chart, which is basically a unique snapshot of the sky when you were born. But it's a detail that helps color your core sense of self, identity, personal style, self-esteem, and confidence.

Stubborn and sensual

Typical sun in Taurus traits include being hard-headed, down-to-earth, tenacious, reliable, loyal, and sensual. All of these characteristics mirror themes covered by the Second House of Self-Worth and Income, which Taurus rules. The Second House involves material possessions, how you handle and feel about money-making, the traits you value in yourself and others, as well as how you experience your immediate environment and five senses.

The pleasure-seeker

Given their ruling planet Venus, Taurus tend to appreciate or throw themselves into everything artistic (from music to dance to theater) and romantic (think mood lighting, warm, cozy blankets, and all of the candles and essential oils). Given that few signs appreciate luxurious scents and textures like a Taurus, a fabric like cashmere was made for them. So too was languorous lovemaking with plenty of foreplay. But even outside of the bedroom, the name of the game for the Bull is taking their sweet time. Even when it comes to getting angry, they're known for their long fuse.

The fixed earth sign

Every sign is assigned a quality (cardinal, mutable, or fixed), which explains the sign's basic energy. There's a cardinal, mutable, and fixed sign within every element (fire, earth, air, water). Taurus is the fixed one of the earth group, which earns them their stereotype as stubborn but also rock-steady and achievement-oriented. They naturally get locked into a set pattern of behavior or perspective, which means it can be tough for them to switch it up.

Taurus' best personality traits:

Taurus' resolute character, pragmatism, patience, and love of luxury make them loyal, heartfelt, loving, and soothing to be around. They're your favorite chef, Netflix and chill companion, date to a concert, or friend you can rely on to plan the most memorable spa day (even if it just entails throwing on a lux face mask and sipping rosé at home).

Taurus' worst personality traits:

As they're hard-headed and slow to take action on just about anything, Taurus' deliberate M.O. and fixed, willful perspective can cause them to come off as unadventurous, obstinate, and even closed-minded. They'll state their case, then conveniently weasel out of seeing the other side of an argument. Sure, their ability to dig their heels in can be helpful. (Think of how Taurean Queen Elizabeth II has managed to keep the monarchy alive, in spite of one obstacle after the next.) But it could also curb necessary change.

What Taurus Are Like in Love & Bed

Taurus' romance style

If a potential partner is moving at a snail's pace in one way or another — whether that's by holding off on asking for your number, making plans for a second date, or committing to an exclusive relationship — it's quite possible they're under the influence of that feet-dragging, "I'll-do-it-in-my-own-time" Taurus energy. The earth sign isn't interested in moving at anyone else's pace, including in romance. They're considering all of the factors — what's in their head and heart, sure, but also practical matters that could help or hinder the potential for a lasting match, particularly those related to their comfort and security. (Like, are they career-oriented enough? Do they prioritize travel above saving up for a downpayment?)

Taurus' ultimate date night is spent in — primarily around the dining room table, indulging in gourmet comfort foods, and the couch, cozying up, snuggling, and making out. If they do head out, they'll want to be surrounded by nature and/or art. Think doing a walking tour of their favorite murals around town or planning an unhurried hike along a tried-and-true trail.

Taurus' sexual style

Taurus' signature leisurely pace shows up in the bedroom. They're known for plenty of stage-setting, enjoying soft kisses, handholding, and flirty glimpses across the room that all lead up to thoughtful lovemaking that can last for hours. Earthy and sensual, they take great pride in ensuring all of the senses get their fix. If they fear they won't have the time they'd like to do it right, they might actually pass or postpone a between-the-sheets session. And thanks to their ruling planet Venus, they adore incorporating old-school romance — like candles, baths, massages, love notes — into their steamy repertoire.

Taurus Compatibility

Wondering how Taurus matches up with your sign as a friend, a lover, a colleague, or in terms of any other one-on-one relationship? Here, their closest allies and born nemeses:

Most compatible with Taurus:

Signs that share the same element tend to be the most simpatico (e.g. two water signs, like Scorpio and Cancer or two air signs, like Gemini and Libra). This is especially the case for two earth signs, both of whom have an innate appreciation for keeping it real.

Earth is also traditionally compatible with water, because the two elements complement one another. Water signs help earth signs sit with their emotions and hit the pause button on rational thought in order to dream, while earth signs can guide water signs to plan and organize.

That said, a Taurus often hits it off with a similarly pragmatic, thoughtful Virgo, home-loving, money-conscious Cancer, or industrious and tradition-minded Capricorn.

Least compatible with Taurus:

As with most of the zodiac signs, opposites can attract — and Taurus and Scorpio often bond over their desire to foster a deep, unwavering, emotional and physical connection. But because both are fixed and innately stubborn, they could fail to compromise and find common ground, which is a death sentence for any partnership.

Taurus is also square (the most challenging angle that can exist between two signs) spotlight-loving fire sign Leo and humanitarian air sign Aquarius. Unless they have other positive aspects in their natal charts, Taurus can respect the other fixed signs for their ability to take a position and then stay the course, but emotionally, they're too set in their personal ways to enjoy a truly compatible connection.

What If You Have Taurus Elsewhere in Your Chart?

As mentioned previously, the sun sign is one of many aspects of a natal chart. When you were born, the moon and all the planets in our solar system were in one of the 12 signs and a particular position — all of which help to inform your personality and areas of your life. Here's what it means if Taurus shows up in any of the main areas of your chart:

Taurus Moon

The moon, which spends about two to three days in each sign, influences your emotions and intuition. If it was in Taurus at the time of your birth, your heart craves security achieved through concrete, material details (think a tranquil home or a career you love). You're in no rush to sign up for a long-term relationship, preferring to take as long as you need to ensure that all of the boxes that make you feel safe are firmly checked.

Taurus Mercury

Mercury, which spends about two to three weeks in a sign, shapes your communication style. If it was in Taurus when you were born, you speak directly and in a measured way that's well thought out and errs toward diplomatic. When expressing yourself, you tend to point to concrete, real world examples and share what you've learned through your senses.

Taurus Venus

Venus, which remains in a sign for about three to five weeks, influences how you behave in relationships and how you attract others. If you were born with the planet of love in Taurus, you're organically comfortable expressing yourself romantically, given that Venus is at home in the sign of the Bull, and therefore, the energy of the planet and the sign are in sync. You're sensual, loyal, and most content when your environment and personal style reflects your love of luxury and beauty. You'll beeline to a match who feels familiar and who is cool with all the tried-and-true routines you adore, like a date night devoted to chowing on artisan snacks and bingeing episodes of a series you've loved since junior high.

Taurus Mars

Mars, which remains in a sign for six or seven weeks, affects your energy, strength, sexual style, and how you experience courage. If you were born while the fiery, dynamic, fighter planet was in fixed, earthy Taurus, you'll be slow, steady, and deliberate when taking action on anything that fires you up. That might sound counterintuitive, but if you care enough about anything — from a career opportunity to a potential romance — you'll refuse to be rushed.

Taurus Ascendant (or Rising)