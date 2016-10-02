3 Luxe Subscription Boxes Worth Treating Yourself to Every Month

Everyone deserves to treat themselves once in a while, and a subscription box is the the easiest way to gift yourself here and there. Who could be unhappy receiving a specially curated gift, tailored specifically to one's interests every month? Therein lies the beauty of these monthly services.

Subscription boxes come in all forms and there is truly one perfect for every interest under the sun. Here, we've rounded up three boxes offering high-end quality products for the more discerning among us because, who doesn't need a little luxury in their life?