3 Luxe Subscription Boxes Worth Treating Yourself to Every Month

Everyone deserves to treat themselves once in a while, and a subscription box is the the easiest way to gift yourself here and there. Who could be unhappy receiving a specially curated gift, tailored specifically to one's interests every month? Therein lies the beauty of these monthly services.

Subscription boxes come in all forms and there is truly one perfect for every interest under the sun. Here, we've rounded up three boxes offering high-end quality products for the more discerning among us because, who doesn't need a little luxury in their life?

Year of Wellness

Year of Wellness

From the founders of LeafTV comes a monthly wellness-based subscription box ($60/month) of treats that supports a healthy lifestyle. Each Year of Wellness box comes with a different theme like DETOX, NOURISH, and GLOW, and is specifically curated with that main topic in mind. For example, the DETOX box comes with a skin brush to remove toxins, clay soap to draw out impurities, liver detox tea, and other luxury goodies to keep your health in check. And more than that, the program goes a step further by adding in a wellness education component in the form of inspiration and resources, like more in-depth information about the benefits of each product, checklists, and suggested schedules to holistically support each theme. It’s a full 360-approach to a wellness-focused, chic way of living.

Vinyl Me, Please

Vinyl Me, Please

Welcome to the world’s “best damn record club.” Vinyl Me, Please is a monthly box ($27/month) for the person constantly exploring and discovering new, awesome music. Each box comes with one LP outfitted with special features like unique packaging and colored vinyl, an original art print inspired by said album, and a custom cocktail recipe so you can sip and enjoy while the record spins.

Robb Vices

Robb Vices

Robb Vices is the good life in a box and the perfect subscription for the person with discerning taste always on the lookout for the next best thing. Each box ($75/month) comes equipped with luxe items that fit into a unifying editorial theme, which is expressed in a book that ties the entire delivery together. For example, a box focused on a fine tequila drinking experience includes a high-end tequila and hand-painted sipping glasses, as well as other must-haves that tie in. It’s a “discovery experience” and an easy intro to quality products.

