5 Stylish Humidifiers You'll Actually Want to Show Off at the Office

Sydney Mondry
Jan 15, 2016 @ 8:00 am

Well friends, we’ve reached the heart of winter and the air is dry, dry, dry—especially in our office. Our hands are cracked, our mouths are parched, and our eyes are practically burning out of our skulls (which might actually be a result of staring at those unread emails for too long, but we digress). Guzzling water and reapplying hand cream can only do so much—it’s time to take moisture restoration to the next level. Enter: the humble humidifier.

While we love these magical, steam-producing machines, they’re often bulky eye-sores, making them unwelcome office accessories. But we managed to find five cute options below (yes, really!). As the great Derek Zoolander once said: “Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty.”

Decora Room Humidifier

These mod, stone humidifiers come in a set of two, which means you can battle dryness at work and at home with one easy purchase.

$29; solutions.blair.com

Objecto H4 Hybrid Humidifier with Aroma Therapy

This model—which truly could be mistaken for a chic vase—includes aroma tabs for added atmosphere.

$311; amazon.com

Crane Mini Travel Humidifier

With this handheld humidifer, you can even relieve your sinus irritation while in the car.

$30; bedbathandbeyond.com

NEOTIZEN Fogring Personal Purifying Humidifier

Consider placing this adorable pink humidifier in a mug of H20 for a cute doughnut-and-coffee aesthetic.

$49; amazon.com

Stadler Form Oskar Humidifier

While larger than the aforementioned models, this contemporary humidifier comes with a fragrance dispenser, can double as a footrest under your desk, and is an easy way to earn the affection of your nearby co-workers.

$160; amazon.com

