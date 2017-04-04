Starbucks Just Debuted What's Sure to Be the Drink of the Summer

Lara Walsh
Apr 04, 2017 @ 8:45 am

While summertime is still months away, Starbucks is giving us a delicious sneak preview with its latest offering. After releasing a new Cascara Latte and debuting bread-free breakfast items earlier this year, the Seattle-based coffee giant is now looking towards warmer weather with a new cold brew inspired by the Dominican Republic.

The company's Toasted Coconut Cold Brew, which is available for a limited time starting today, April 4, promises to take your taste buds on a tropical adventure, with flavorings from honey and coconut shavings influenced by a sweet dessert from the Dominican Republic known as jalao.

Speaking about the coffeehouse chain's addition to its cold brew offerings, Starbucks senior beverage developer Christal Canzler said in a statement, "We really liked the simplicity of the coconut and honey flavors of jalao. We knew the toasted coconut flavors would go really well with the inherent sweet, chocolate notes of our Cold Brew."

She added, "Pairing it with a splash of coconut milk gave it just the right amount of refreshing creaminess."

Starbucks Toasted Coconut Cold Brew is only available for a short time, so be sure to check out the refreshing blend as the weather starts to heat up!

