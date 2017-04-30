Spring Clean Your Desk with These Crazy Beautiful Hay Trays

I'm a slightly obsessive-compulsive organizer, so I'll take any opportunity to buy anything chic that will help contain all my loose ends. Case in point: These Hay metal trays. Powder-coated with a bold colored finish, the extra-large one can be used on its own or combined with smaller sizes to form a decorative geometric pattern. I've chosen these for my desk, but they can also be used for jewelry, or even in the kitchen as serving trays. They are available at other retailers in a variety of shades, but MOMA offers a particularly cool palette.

courtesy

Shop these HAY trays; $14-$58; Moma.