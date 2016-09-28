Shop Lea Michele’s House: How to Get Her Modern Organic Style at Home

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps

For InStyle’s special Home & Design issue, eleven celebrities and designers welcomed us into their abodes for an exclusive tour. Check back regularly on instyle.com for a preview of each story, and pick up the special issue currently available on newsstands (until 12/9/16), and for digital download on iTunes and Google play now.

Anna Hecht
Sep 27, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

Lea Michele's two-story home in West L.A. is a far cry from her original stomping grounds in the Bronx. Though she's experienced several years' success as an actress, she admits she still has to pinch herself at times. "I was swimming in my pool the other day thinking, ‘If you had told me years ago that I, a girl from the Bronx, would someday live in this beautiful home ... it really is the greatest blessing."

Inside her dreamy, four-bedroom oasis, there's "sleek lines and an organic vibe," Michele told InStyle. "I feel as though it was destined just for me."

Previously, Michele, 30, had lived in the heart of Hollywood, but decided in 2015 that she needed a more secluded homestead following her 7-year stint playing Rachel Berry in the cult TV show Glee. "I needed a home that would allow me to recover and breathe and recharge. I fell in love with this place the minute I saw it, just being so far from people, and really being in nature and in the mountains. It's spacious and you see so much green. It is healing."

During an exclusive home tour for InStyle's Fall 2016 Home & Design issue (available on newstands Friday, Sept. 30!), Michele walks us through her L.A. pad and shares the design inspiration behind each room. From her parents' guest bedroom designed to "look like a hotel" to the all-white-everything kitchen where Michele maintains a "vegetarian, almost vegan, and gluten-free" diet, the home's interior is functionally chic from floor to ceiling.

Keep scrolling to see inside Michele's modern sanctuary and get the look by shopping out the home's stylish furniture, dishware, artwork, and more!

1 of 31 Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps

OPEN FLOOR PLAN

The kitchen, dining, and living-room areas in Michele’s house share an open space and an immense skylight. Multiple floor-to-ceiling sliding doors lead outside to the pool area and the space is perfectly styled with all the best furniture. Continue on to shop the room's best pieces.

2 of 31 Courtesy

Taupe Club Chair

available at target.com $460 SHOP NOW
3 of 31 Courtesy Ikea

Ikea "KIVIK" Sectional

available at ikea.com $1,079 SHOP NOW
4 of 31 Courtesy Overstock

Shag Wool Rug

available at overstock.com $342 (originally $889) SHOP NOW
5 of 31 Courtesy

Planter Stand

available at roomandboard.com $189 SHOP NOW
6 of 31 Coutesy Terrain

Natura End Table by Jeffan

available at wayfair.com $148 (originally $306) SHOP NOW
7 of 31 Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps

GUEST ROOM

Michele’s parents, now both retired, often visit from New York, so she designed a guest suite with them in mind. “I made this room very inviting for my parents,” she says. “I wanted it to look kind of like a hotel: Casa de Michele.”

8 of 31 Courtesy

Ralph Lauren Reydon Decorative Pillow

available at bloomingdales.com $255 SHOP NOW
9 of 31 Courtesy

SFERRA Fiona Sheets

available at bloomingdales.com $149 SHOP NOW
10 of 31 Joseph Molines

Moroccan Pom Pom Blanket

available at Totem $275 SHOP NOW
11 of 31 Courtesy

Oversized Moroccan Wool Pouf

available at worldmarket.com $200 SHOP NOW
12 of 31 Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps

SEATING AREA

We love this stunning seating area with black accents. Interior designer Estee Stanley helped Michele create a seating area under the house’s main staircase, which leads to a home gym. Shop the table, decorative globe, and Michele's dainty Byredo candle in the slides ahead.

13 of 31 Courtesy

Basso Coffee Table

available at dwr.com $1,310 (originally $2,620) SHOP NOW
14 of 31 Courtesy

Decorative Globe

available at target.com $30 SHOP NOW
15 of 31 Courtesy

Byredo Burning Rose Candle

SHOP NOW
16 of 31 Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps

DINING ROOM

A Restoration Hardware table anchors the dining room. The murals behind it are from Anthropologie. Continue on to shop the room's best pieces, such as the dining room table and a look-alike velvet sofa from Urban Outfitters.

17 of 31 Courtesy Anthropology

Petrichor Tapestry

available at anthropologie.com $168 SHOP NOW
18 of 31 Courtesy

Dining Room Table

available at restorationhardware.com $895 SHOP NOW
19 of 31 Courtesy

available at urbanoutfitters.com $998 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Vintage China

available at elsiegreen.com $39 SHOP NOW
21 of 31 Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps

BRIGHT KITCHEN

Michele eats breakfast every day at the marble bar in her kitchen. “When I’m home, I keep my diet vegetarian, almost vegan, and gluten-free,” she says. For her friends, Michele likes to cook homemade pizzas; her latest specialty is a truffle, radicchio, and Parmesan combo on a whole-wheat crust. “When I was a little girl, I used to play a game where I was a waitress, and I would say to my parents, ‘Can I take your order?’ I love asking people what they want to eat, and I love making it for them.”

22 of 31 Courtesy

available at westelm.com $169 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Drinking Glass

available at finnishdesignshop.com $21 (set of two) SHOP NOW
24 of 31 Courtesy

Wooden Cutting Board 

available at bloomingdales.com $96 SHOP NOW
25 of 31 Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps

LIVING ROOM DETAIL

This room combines chic and comfy in the most elegant way. “A neutral palette works so well for me. It’s very calming,” says Michele, of her cozy living space. Keep clicking through the gallery to shop the room's most stunning pieces.

26 of 31 Courtesy MQuan

Indigo Striped Dog Bowls

available at mquan.bigcartel.com $175 SHOP NOW
27 of 31 Courtesy HD Buttercup

Wood Organic Vase

available at hdbuttercup.com $85 (left) and $215 SHOP NOW
28 of 31 Courtesy

Faux Fur Lumbar Pillow Cover

available at potterybarn.com $50 SHOP NOW
29 of 31 Courtesy

West Elm Decorative Pillow

available at westelm.com $39 SHOP NOW
30 of 31 Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps

GREENHOUSE EFFECT

“I asked the former owners of the house if I could keep their plants. I like how they connect with the greenery outside,” says Michele, seated in the living room. Continue through to get your own greens similar to Michele's indoor tree.

31 of 31 Courtesy

Fiddleleaf Fig Indoor Tree

available at jet.com $31 SHOP NOW

