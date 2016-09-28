Shop Lea Michele’s House: How to Get Her Modern Organic Style at Home

For InStyle’s special Home & Design issue, eleven celebrities and designers welcomed us into their abodes for an exclusive tour. Check back regularly on instyle.com for a preview of each story, and pick up the special issue currently available on newsstands (until 12/9/16), and for digital download on iTunes and Google play now.

For InStyle’s special Home & Design issue, eleven celebrities and designers welcomed us into their abodes for an exclusive tour. Check back regularly on instyle.com for a preview of each story, and pick up the special issue currently available on newsstands (until 12/9/16), and for digital download on iTunes and Google play now.

Lea Michele's two-story home in West L.A. is a far cry from her original stomping grounds in the Bronx. Though she's experienced several years' success as an actress, she admits she still has to pinch herself at times. "I was swimming in my pool the other day thinking, ‘If you had told me years ago that I, a girl from the Bronx, would someday live in this beautiful home ... it really is the greatest blessing."

Inside her dreamy, four-bedroom oasis, there's "sleek lines and an organic vibe," Michele told InStyle. "I feel as though it was destined just for me."

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Previously, Michele, 30, had lived in the heart of Hollywood, but decided in 2015 that she needed a more secluded homestead following her 7-year stint playing Rachel Berry in the cult TV show Glee. "I needed a home that would allow me to recover and breathe and recharge. I fell in love with this place the minute I saw it, just being so far from people, and really being in nature and in the mountains. It's spacious and you see so much green. It is healing."

During an exclusive home tour for InStyle's Fall 2016 Home & Design issue (available on newstands Friday, Sept. 30!), Michele walks us through her L.A. pad and shares the design inspiration behind each room. From her parents' guest bedroom designed to "look like a hotel" to the all-white-everything kitchen where Michele maintains a "vegetarian, almost vegan, and gluten-free" diet, the home's interior is functionally chic from floor to ceiling.

Keep scrolling to see inside Michele's modern sanctuary and get the look by shopping out the home's stylish furniture, dishware, artwork, and more!