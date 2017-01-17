8 Southern-Inspired Draper James Home Items on Sale Right Now

Courtesy (4)
Anna Hecht
Jan 17, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

We're back in full swing of things after the long weekend and we're coming at you with tons of sales to shop.

At the top of our list? Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James is holding a generous sale, offering huge discounts on tons of stylish selections during their "Lucky You" promotion.

Since we know your home will be good and ready for fresh pieces come spring, we rounded up the best home items to shop during the sale. Included in our roundup, we've got preppy pillows, modern cocktail shakers, floral serving trays, and oh yes, a toast rack (!) for brunching, sans soggy toast.

Keep scrolling to shop our editor picks. With these Southern-inspired pieces, your home will be the inviting, cheery space you always envisioned.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Silver Toast Rack

Draper James available at draperjames.com $40 (originally $78) SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Printed Lacquer Tray

Printed Lacquer Tray

Draper James available at draperjames.com $30 (originally $78) SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Accent Pillow

Draper James available at draperjames.com $80 (originally $175) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Blanket Holder With Throw

Draper James available at draperjames.com $60 (originally $148) SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Sterling Silver Bowl

Draper James available at draperjames.com $260 (originally $400) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Silver Cocktail Shaker

Draper James available at draperjames.com $50 (originally $95) SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Mugs (Set of 2)

Draper James available at draperjames.com $15 (originally $38) SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Cotton Throw

available at draperjames.com $60 (originally $128) SHOP NOW

