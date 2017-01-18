7 Ski Accessories You Need to Look Chic on the Slopes

We love skiing, but beyond the sport, it's really the style that we're on board with. This season, especially, stars are totally killing it in snow wear (just check out Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, and Kate Middleton). But there are tons of other cool accessories apart from chunky sweaters, slick coats, and knit hats. From modern, helmet-friendly headphones to patterned ski totes and swanky ski gloves (with touch technology, of course), there's a lot more to skiing than just dressing the part.

We've rounded up some of our favorite ski gear below to help you tackle the slopes while looking and feeling smart. Happy trails.