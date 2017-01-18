7 Ski Accessories You Need to Look Chic on the Slopes

We love skiing, but beyond the sport, it's really the style that we're on board with. This season, especially, stars are totally killing it in snow wear (just check out Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, and Kate Middleton). But there are tons of other cool accessories apart from chunky sweaters, slick coats, and knit hats. From modern, helmet-friendly headphones to patterned ski totes and swanky ski gloves (with touch technology, of course), there's a lot more to skiing than just dressing the part.

We've rounded up some of our favorite ski gear below to help you tackle the slopes while looking and feeling smart. Happy trails.

The North Face Montana Etip Glove

Thanks to these, you can text on the chairlift while still keeping your hands super warm.

High Sierra Single Ski Bag

This is more than just a pretty bag: The padded interior protects your skis.

Outdoor Tech Universal Wireless Helmet Audio Chips

To keep your tunes blasting, even inside your helmet.

GoPro Hero5

This sleek camera will catch every trick.

Dakine Boot Pack

Carry your ski boots and keep your hands free for hot chocolate with this handy tribal backpack.

Smith Optics Knowledge OTG Goggles

Once you see the mountain through rose-blue-purple colored glasses, you'll never go back.

Hairpin Ski Poles

The awesome graphic print on these poles makes them a standout.

