Amazon Put Its Most Popular Vibrators on Sale for Prime Day - Here Are the Best 16 Deals

Clit stimulators, couples vibes, and butt plugs, oh my.
By Jayla Andrulonis
Jun 21, 2021 @ 6:30 am
Once upon a time, Prime Day was focused on TVs and electronics. Now, it's one of our favorite times to stock up on everything from mascara to booty-boosting leggings. So in the spirit of the shopping event's origins, we're giving a shoutout to some very specific technology deals below. 

In case you weren't aware, Prime Day is one of the best times to stock up on the vibrators and sex tech essentials you've likely had your eye on. This year, Amazon marked down dozens of best-selling gadgets sure to give you the best bangs for your buck, so there's never been a better time to upgrade your O-supplying arsenal.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Vibrator and Sex Tech Deals 

With social interactions seriously limited over the last year, many of us put our sexual pleasure quite literally into our own hands. (Never forget the time New York City sent out that pro-masturbation PSA.) But just because things are loosening up again doesn't mean there isn't a place for a mind-blowing vibrator in your life, and many of the gadgets that made it to the crème de la crème of sex tech are included in this year's Prime Day markdowns. 

From this TikTok-famous clit stimulator that's been dubbed "heaven sent" to this pocket-sized bullet vibe by celebrity-loved brand Lelo, the discounted sex toy selection, which goes up to 50 percent off, includes a little bit of everything - no matter what your thing is. Sure, vaccination rates climbing means you can safely have sex with people other than yourself, but you can bring a toy along for that, too. 

Below, shop must-have vibrators and sex toys you won't want to miss out on this Amazon Prime Day. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $69 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $29 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $98 (Originally $113); amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $57 (Originally $66); amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $140 (Originally $199); amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $22 (Originally $75); amazon.com

