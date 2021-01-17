We Couldn’t Help But Wonder: What Sex Toys Would Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha Use in 2021?

Carrie Bradshaw and company are officially returning to the streets of New York City for a Sex and the City reboot. The dynamic among the ladies who lunch will no doubt look different this time around (see: Samantha Jones's departure), but we're holding out faith that sex positivity will be in higher supply than ever.
IMDb reports that the show, titled And Just Like That..., will profile Bradshaw, along with Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." In other words, we can likely expect to see them facing new challenges in marriage and motherhood, career transitions, and yes, a shifting discourse around sex.
Despite the decades that have passed since SATC first made headlines, we're certain the remaining characters will continue to prioritize sexual pleasure. But we couldn't help but wonder…What sex toys would they be using in 2021? Though no one can know for sure, we made a few educated guesses as to what each woman would keep in her nightstand drawer — Samantha included.
If Carrie Bradshaw buys a vibrator, she's going to make sure the entire population of Manhattan knows about it. The Vesper Vibrator Necklace was practically made for Sex and the City's eccentric protagonist. What better way to profess her sexual liberation than with a toy that doubles as an accessory?
The Vesper is made with a stainless steel tip designed for external stimulation, and its sleek design features a single button. But it's still practical; the vibrator can be unscrewed from its pendant, so users won't have to deal with a tangled chain when they decide to get it on. Yes, it's expensive, but a pair of Manolos costs three times as much.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a SATC fan unaware of Charlotte's obsession with the rabbit vibe. In episode nine of the show's first season, she transforms from a sex toy naysayer to a devoted user of the dual-mode device (as she astutely puts it: "I thought it would be all scary and weird, but it isn't. It's pink!"). She eventually grows so attached to her rabbit that we know she'd be using a similar model for decades to come.
The Better Love Rabbit Lily Vibrator is the perfect homage to Charlotte's first battery-powered sexual experience. Featuring 10 speed modes and simple push-button operation, the toy is quiet enough for the Upper East Side's most distinguished residents to feel comfortable using it.
No one understands the importance of getting the job done quite like Miranda, who expertly balances her job at a law firm with motherhood and a well-rounded social life. That go-getter attitude makes her the perfect candidate for Lelo's Sona Cruise, a discreet clit stimulator that includes eight intensity levels and an hour-long battery life that recharges in the same amount of time.
A unique cruise control setting ensures that the toy's intensity doesn't wane as users near their end goal, making it powerful enough to immerse our type A redhead in a world of pleasure. Plus, it's waterproof, which is a must for a woman whose only real alone time comes from a daily shower schedule.
Removing Samantha from this list would have been a crime against humanity. The rest of the group wouldn't dare utter the word "dildo" at dinner had their more experienced confidant not paved the way. Ms. Jones settles for nothing less than the best in the bedroom, and her choice of toys would undoubtedly reflect that.
Enter the two-in-one dildo and whip by Pipedream, the one option that might almost be as daring as she is. Made of hand-blown, hypoallergenic glass and genuine leather tresses, it's certainly up to her standards of quality, and it can be safely heated or cooled for a different sensation. Since it's under $100, it's not farfetched to assume that she'd probably buy two.
