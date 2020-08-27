September's Full Moon Will Be an Emotional Roller Coaster Ride

In the wee hours of September 2, the full moon will arrive in the intuitive and imaginative water sign Pisces, setting the month off on a dreamy note. (It will reach its peak illumination at 1:23 EST.) Where last month’s full moon urged us to break free of external structures placed upon us, this month’s will ask us to look more closely at our own inner workings, As a result, we can expect to feel more creative and in tune with our feelings, but absentmindedness and sensitivity will loom, as well.

Traditionally known as the Full Corn Moon, this lunar phase will be powerful, it will be challenging, and, ultimately, it will remind us of the passage of time in a year that may have led us to forget.

A Pisces full moon is heart-opening and expressive — to the point of distraction.

As budding astrology experts already know, the moon rules over — and can greatly sway — our emotions. Pisces, meanwhile, is considered one of the most emotionally aware signs in the Zodiac. People born under this sign feel a lot — for themselves, loved ones, even total strangers. With such an empathetic sign hosting the already emotion-heightening full moon this month, it’s safe to assume that we’ll all be quite affected. Where we might normally withdraw from others, we’ll be more likely to show our hand and express ourselves.

While this newfound willingness to wear our hearts on our sleeves will almost certainly affect our personal lives (intimate secrets and untold desires could be shared), it could also have an effect elsewhere. The creative process might come more easily as we allow greater freedom of expression — and it may even be easier to resolve issues in the workplace if we’re all a little more open to hearing each other’s thoughts.

But, even with emotions, too much of a good thing can rapidly turn things rotten — and such is the downside of a Pisces full moon. While it’s totally possible to ride the currents of our feelings, it’s easy to get pulled beneath the waves and wind up mired in a mood that’s too mucky and murky to shake. Not only will you wind up feeling foul, but you may also lose track of work, plans, or other tasks for the night. Perspective is key: If you catch yourself starting to ruminate on something, remember Pisces’ capacity for empathy and direct your energy toward caring for others, in addition to yourself.

The Full Corn Moon is a natural checkpoint for your year’s progress.

2020 has undoubtedly been marked by uncertainty, instability, and stagnance. If you’re stunned to find that it’s already September, you’re not alone — so much of this year has felt frozen in time, trapped in a holding pattern until some unknown force gives out and allows us to move forward. All the while, however, time has been slipping by. And, if you take a moment to examine the events of the past months a little more closely, you’ll likely find that you weren’t stuck in a rut the whole time.

In the same way that autumn corn grows to unparalleled heights, so, too, does the work you put in all year long amount to stunning, rewarding results. So, in honor of this full moon, named for the crop that demands plenty of time and effort in order to thrive, check in with yourself and consider where you’ve directed your efforts this year. Whether you’ve been grinding at your job, nurturing and developing your relationship, or just managing to keep your houseplants alive, you haven’t spent this year sitting idly by. The least you deserve is a pat on the back, if not a night to celebrate all you’ve done so far.