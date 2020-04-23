I’ve Been Using Menstrual Cups for Years and Finally Found My Favorite
If you’ve been wanting to try one, there’s never been a better time.
As a vagina owner, I’ve accepted menstrual bleeding as somewhat of an evitable part of my existence ever since I was given The Care And Keeping Of You in elementary school. But it wasn’t until I was studying sexuality and gender studies in college that I learned about the harmful toxins and dyes in some of the menstrual products I didn’t think twice about putting inside myself once a month for the last decade. I’m not much of a math person, but the figure I came up with sent me spiraling at just how much I felt I didn’t know.
I did my research, chatted with friends, and, as a queer woman, took advantage of consulting with my fellow vagina-owning partner at the time about what worked best for her. She gave me an extra (unopened, of course) menstrual cup of hers and I was immediately sold. Since I first started forgoing tampons and pads years ago, I’ve tried out a few different brands, with my hands-down favorite being Saalt Menstrual Cups.
To go back to the basics if you’re not yet familiar with them: Menstrual cups are a type of eco-friendly and chemical-free alternative to disposable period products that are designed to be worn internally for up to twelve hours without leakage. With its soft, medical-grade silicone, Saalt’s menstrual cup easily takes on my relatively heavy flow while comfortably staying put throughout the day, and it does so better than any other brand I’ve used previously.
Even for menstrual cup vets like myself, dealing with changing your cup in public restrooms can prove to be tricky sometimes. This is where the whole not-leaving-your-house-right-now thing comes in as a major plus. With social distancing in effect, there’s never been a better time to get acquainted with your vagina in new ways, including switching over to a more sustainable method of menstrual management. (Don’t worry, we have all the steps covered for you here, and if you need moral support just FaceTime a friend. They’re probably bored anyway.)
What’s more, you’ll significantly reduce your trips to the store to get sanitary pads — saving both money and peace of mind in the process. And while the short-term benefits of using menstrual cups are looking pretty good right now, the long-term benefits are just as impressive.
Over years and months of mindlessly wearing pads and tampons before finding menstrual cups, I never thought about the environmental impact my purchases made on our planet. In a lifetime, a person with a period is said to use between 12,000 and 15,000 pads, tampons, and panty liners, a considerable burden on landfills. If that stark fact alone isn’t enough to get you on board with giving menstrual cups a try, I don’t know what is.
You can get the comfortable menstrual cup I swear by at Anthropologie and Revolve.
Shop now: $29; anthropologie.com, revolve.com