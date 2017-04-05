5 Runway Trends Your Dog Can Wear Too

With Fall Fashion Week behind us, we are beginning to incorporate the trends we saw everywhere on the runways into our everyday style. However, while we were updating our wardrobes with the trendiest pieces, we think might have caught our pups staring longingly at the new accessories.

There is no reason your dog can't be just as up-to-date with fashion as you are! Canine Styles is one of the most popular dog boutiques in N.Y.C., with all of your favorite celebri-dogs and Instagram-famous canines flocking to their shops for the latest trends. Established in 1959, Canine Styles is "New York's oldest and finest dog emporium," so you know their stuff has to be good.

Like most designers, Canine Styles produces two new collections a year, based on all the hottest runway and street style trends. The store is a one-stop shop for toys, treats, apparel, and even luxury grooming! (Yes, we are a little jealous of our four-legged friends).

We took a look at some of the latest runway trends and found the best options for your "good boy" to rock. Just make sure you hide your wallet before Fluffy takes it shopping!