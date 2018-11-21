The Best Home Gifts of the Season? We Asked Interior Designer Robin Standefer

"Some of these glasses are 25 years old,” says designer Robin Standefer, gesturing around the kitchen of her loft in Manhattan’s East Village. “I’ve been carrying them around forever.” Standefer and Stephen Alesch, her design partner and husband, are behind some of New York’s chicest interiors, and their client list reads like a who’s who of Hollywood. The pair’s home is filled with an equally cool mix of interesting objects, including a taxidermic hedgehog, a ceramic chestnut, and Standefer’s massive collection of glassware. Her new and vintage glasses, vases, and bottles overflow from the kitchen china cabinet and spill onto nearby countertops.
“Part of the reason we started the Guild was there was nowhere to keep them anymore, so I said I should make a store!” True to form, the Roman and Williams Guild New York sells items handpicked by the couple, and it also houses La Mercerie, their instant-hit café. “I love the idea of someone coming in, buying something, and me being able to say, ‘I owned that for a while, and I’m so happy you love it.’”
“If I’m lucky I host a dinner party and have all the same glasses, but that rarely happens. I just collect things that mix.
“I love that glass comes from sand — there’s a transformative quality and a real metamorphosis.”
"Glass has an ability to harmonize with itself. So many different styles work together.”
GET THE LOOK