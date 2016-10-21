Rethink Breast Cancer Support with These Cheeky Gifts for Patients

Every year, come Breast Cancer Awareness month (October) we are inundated with information about the devastating disease and the amazing benefits of awareness and early detection. But all of the facts and figures in the world can’t prepare us for when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer. Common gestures of support feel especially inadequate, but without personal experience, it can seem impossible to know what to do or say to show support. And that’s exactly the motivation behind Rethink Breast Cancer’s Give-A-Care initiative.

Give-A-Care is a line of products for young women with breast cancer meant to directly serve the real-life needs and wants of those women. Basically, flowers are beautiful and balloons are fun, but there are more useful gifts that acknowledge what she’s going through and help her get through it.

Supporters can create personalized care packages made up of witty and boldly named awareness-based products that directly acknowledge the various difficulties the patient might be struggling with. Things like “I-Know-This-Hospital-Waiting-Room-Like-The-Back-Of-My Hand Sanitizer,” “Can’t-We-Ever-Just-Have-A-Normal Conversation Hearts,” and “I-Don’t-Want-To-Have-This-Conversation-Either-But-It’s-Too-Late-I-Already-Made-The Tea,” offer at least some comic relief and at most some genuine understanding. Each package will also include a copy of the brand’s Care Guidelines for Young Women with Breast Cancer, a booklet full of advice and info to help navigate the diagnosis, and ensure a young patient’s needs are addressed.

The functional gifts, donated by the likes of H&M, Aveda, GoOrganic, and Leaves of Trees among others, range from $2 to $100, and 100 percent of the proceeds go back to Rethink’s work to educate, empower, and advocate for those affected by breast cancer.