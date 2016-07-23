Why Reese Witherspoon Can't Put This Book Down

If you're in the market for an exhilarating poolside read, look no further than All Is Not Forgotten ($17; amazon.com), Reese Witherspoon's new favorite novel. The mom and actress (who recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of Legally Blonde) took to Instagram to post the latest installment of #RWBookClub, which has previously included best sellers like Me Before You ($7; amazon.com) and Big Little Lies ($10; amazon.com).

The caption on the photo, which features the thriller, written by Wendy Walker, alongside an espresso and dreamy azure tile, reads, "What would you do to protect your children? What lengths would you go to? This book explores those questions and more ... A dark & twisting psychological thriller that had me guessing until the very end. *Fair warning that this book has some difficult / violent scenes.*"

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 12, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

Intrigued? Us, too. Thanks for the rec, Reese!