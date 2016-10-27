This Halloween Cocktail Is Literally Lit

For kids, Halloween may be all about the candy—but for adults, cocktails reign supreme. And since the holiday thrives on everything scary, we're fixing up this stiff three-ingredient whiskey drink that's literally engulfed in flames ... because what better than liquid courage to face your fear of fire? The appropriately named "Up in Flames" has "a bold, rich flavor," says N.Y.C. mixologist Masa Urushido, who devised the recipe for Saxon + Parole, an equestrian-themed bar and restaurant in downtown Manhattan. "The peach syrup adds a sweetness that marries perfectly with the bourbon and cinnamon."

Read on for the full breakdown. Don't be scurred.

Up in Flames

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Maker's 46 ($40; centralwinemerchants.com)

3/4 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz Torani peach syrup ($12; amazon.com)

2 to 3 mint leaves for garnish

Ground cinnamon

Directions

1. Shake bourbon, lemon juice, and peach syrup with ice and strain into a rocks glass.

2. Garnish with mint leaves and top off the drink by flaming ground cinnamon.