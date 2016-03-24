This Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Recipe Is Vegan and Gluten-Free, But Still Delicious

Want to have the most stylish spring ever? Make sure you have the perfect trench coat, a kick-ass pair of heels, and this almost-too-pretty-to-eat strawberry cheesecake recipe.

The Instagram-worthy dessert is a favorite of Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas of Sweet Laurel in Los Angeles. The duo specializes in churning out gorgeous gluten-free, refined sugar-free, vegan treats that are so tasty you swear they used a magic wand instead of a whisk. The desserts are so delish that Sweet Laurel boasts an A-list fan club that includes the queen of cleaning eating Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Ali Larter and Molly Sims.

To welcome spring, Gallucci and Thomas recommend whipping up this beautiful strawberry swirl cheesecake with coconut cream topping. "I know this decadent dessert may sound intimidating, but it is actually quite simple to make if you have a Vitamix or high-speed blender," promises Gallucci. Read on for the full recipe.

Courtesy Sweet Laurel Bakery

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake with Coconut Cream Topping From Sweet Laurel Bakery

Chef's Note: This cheesecake will need to chill in the fridge for 8 hours or more after preparing.

Ingredients

For the Crust

1 cup pecans

1/2 cup walnuts

8 dates, pitted (or 1/2 cup date paste)

1/4 cup 100% maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

For the Filling

2 cups macadamia nuts (soaked for 2 hours)

2 cups cashew (soaked for 2 hours)

2/3 cup raw honey or 100% maple syrup

1/2 cup coconut oil (melted)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

For the Strawberry Jam

2 cups strawberries

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon maple syrup

For the Coconut Whipped Cream

1 can coconut milk (Note: full-fat coconut milk is necessary! Sweet Laurel prefers to use Natural Value. Also, you must set the can in the fridge overnight so that the coconut fat solids separate from the coconut water.)

1 tablespoon 100% maple syrup or raw honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

To Prepare Crust

1. Preheat oven to 350° and prepare a spring form pan by lining with parchment paper or grease with coconut oil.

2. Place all ingredients in food processor or blender and mix until a course dough is formed.

3. Press dough into pan and bake for 10 minutes.

4. Allow to cool while you prepare filling.

To Prepare Filling

1. Process all ingredients in Vitamix or high-speed blender until smooth.

2. Pour mix into crust and prepare strawberry jam.​

To Prepare Strawberry Jam

1. Place strawberries, lemon juice, and maple syrup in saucepan over low heat. Allow to simmer, then slowly press down strawberries with fork or smasher until jam is formed.

2. Allow jam to cool.

3. When jam is cooled, swirl into cheesecake mixture.​

To Prepare Coconut Whipped Cream

1. Set the can in the fridge overnight so that the coconut fat solids separate from the coconut water.

2. Open the can and carefully pour out the thick coconut cream. With an electric whisk, beat the cream, maple syrup or raw honey, and vanilla extract on high until peaks form (about 2-3 minutes).

3. If not serving immediately, place the bowl of whipped coconut cream in the fridge for 15-20 minutes and then beat it again right before serving it.