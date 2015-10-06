8 Refreshing Pumpkin Decorating Ideas That Don’t Require Any Carving  

Proper
Anne Vorrasi
Oct 06, 2015 @ 4:30 pm

We don’t know about you, but each year when we put our pumpkin carving skills to the test, the results are never as satisfying as imagined—it’s a tricky skill to master! That’s why for this Halloween, we're adopting the no-carving approach and trading in our carving kit—and the box of band-aids that never fail to make an appearance—for a toolbox of our favorite childhood craft supplies like puffy paint, glitter and construction paper. The best part? Getting to keep these beauties around even after All Hallow’s Eve.

1 of 8 Brit + Co

Emoji Pumpkins  

Emoji’s deserve a spot on your front porch as much as they do on your smartphone screen. Head over to Brit + Co for the full how-to to create these adorable expressions.

2 of 8 Linda Pugliese

Glitter pumpkin  

We can see these super chic gourds from Sweet Paul sitting on our mantel all year long. Have fun and play with different colored glitters. Any shade will pop against the matte black paint. Click here for the full turtorial.

 

3 of 8 Photo: Don Penny; Styling: Vanessa Boer

Chalkboard pumpkins  

The beauty of these chalkboard-painted options from our friends at Real Simple is that you can change the graphics on them as much as you want. You can even use them to write out the menu at your Halloween fête. Click here for the full how to.

4 of 8 Terrain

Botanical Pumpkins

Nature meets Mod-Podge with these decoupaged gourds from Terrain. The trick to making them look super modern? Use white pumpkins as the base. Find the step-by-step here.

5 of 8 Illi style

Color blocked pumpkin

Color block your way to Halloween with these eclectic ones. You can go for a fluorescent mix like April Liewer of IlliStyle does here, or pick your own color combos that match your decor.

6 of 8 Mandi Johnson

Puffy Paint Pumpkins  

With a bottle of puffy paint, the options are endless: draw a graphic image, a short word or phrase, or a lovely lace detail like the one that Mandi Johnson from Blog Lovin does here.

7 of 8 Studio DIY

Pineapple Pumpkin  

Humans shouldn't be the only ones playing dress up this Halloween. Here, Kelly Mindell of Studio DIY dresses up a skinny pumpkin into an adorable pineapple. Find the step-by-step instructions here.  

8 of 8 Proper

Marbled Pumpkin  

How stunning are these? We might have to take this marbling tutorial from the ladies at the Proper Blog and apply it to ... everything! Click here for the full how to.

