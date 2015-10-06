8 Refreshing Pumpkin Decorating Ideas That Don’t Require Any Carving  

We don’t know about you, but each year when we put our pumpkin carving skills to the test, the results are never as satisfying as imagined—it’s a tricky skill to master! That’s why for this Halloween, we're adopting the no-carving approach and trading in our carving kit—and the box of band-aids that never fail to make an appearance—for a toolbox of our favorite childhood craft supplies like puffy paint, glitter and construction paper. The best part? Getting to keep these beauties around even after All Hallow’s Eve.

