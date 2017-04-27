19 Pretty Kitchen Upgrades Your Deserving Mom Didn't Know She Needed

Hana Asbrink
Apr 27, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Alert: Mother’s Day is just around the bend and you still have plenty of time to treat your mama right this year.

For moms who love tinkering around in the kitchen, there’s no shortage of beautiful gifts to help elevate everyday tasks. From workhorse appliances in all the sweet pastel hues (heart eyes for the Smeg toaster!), to more affordable small accessories sure to bring a smile to her face each time she reaches for it (tasseled bottle opener, anyone?), we’ve rounded up some of our favorites. We won’t blame you if you just happen to add another one in the cart for yourself, either.

If you needed another reason to show mom your love and gratitude (you really don’t), we have 19 beautiful ones below.

Smeg Toaster, Mint Green

Could this toaster be any more sweet? We think not.

$150 SHOP NOW
KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Stand Mixer

Baking never looked so elegant.

$280 (Originally $350) SHOP NOW
Le Creuset Round Hibiscus Pink French Oven with Lid

The prettiest pink for a kitchen stalwart.
$370 SHOP NOW
Smeg Slow Juicer, Cream

A retro touch to an otherwise on-trend appliance.
$600 SHOP NOW
Krups Silver Art Collection Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker

Have you ever seen a sleeker coffee maker?
$550 SHOP NOW
Yield Design Ceramic French Press

Or, if mom prefers a more low-tech approach to her coffee, this gorgeous ceramic French press with a copper top is a winner (and dishwasher-safe!).
$120 SHOP NOW
Berti Red-Handled Italian Kitchen Knives

Cheerful red handles to brighten up mincing duty.
Starting at $185 SHOP NOW
Spoon Rest, Blush

Give your hardworking spoons a nice place to rest their heads.
$26 SHOP NOW
Marble + Wood Cutting Board

The perfect marriage of cool and warm style elements.

$40 SHOP NOW
Grey Swirl Glass Cake Stand, 10-Inch

Give your jadeite cake stand a break with this cool gray version.
$59 (10-Inch Stand) SHOP NOW
Gilded Rim Flute

Pretty sure only sparkling rosés belong in this.
$26 SHOP NOW
Kobenstyle Butter Warmer

The cutest kitchen helper, ever.
$34 SHOP NOW
Zojirushi Rose Gold Stainless Mug

For the mom who likes to commute in style.
$28 SHOP NOW
Marbled Napkins

Too pretty to use (almost).
$18 SHOP NOW
Copper + Marble Cheese Knives

Pair this gift with a nice cheese and a bottle of wine, and you're good to go.

$39, Set of 3 (Cheeseboard not included) SHOP NOW
Tasseled Bottle Opener

A bag accessory-turned-bottle accessory!
$18 SHOP NOW
bkr Water Bottle with BPA-Free Silicone Sleeve

If it's good enough for celebs, it's good enough for mom.

$35 SHOP NOW
Jardiniere Oven Mitt and Pot Holder

Vivid florals serving up both form and function.
$14 each SHOP NOW
Stelton Emma Vacuum Jug

Minimal Scandi design is always a good idea.

$88 SHOP NOW

