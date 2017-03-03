11 Female CEOs Who Are Breaking Barriers in the Workplace

Olivia Bahou
Mar 03, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

While women still have a way to go to achieve true parity in the workplace, in honor of International Women's Day, we wanted to highlight the 11 powerful executives who are pushing us forward. From beauty products to foodstuffs and even tech giants, get to know the female CEOs who are at the helm of some of the world’s biggest companies.

Take Indra Nooyi, for example. The Indian-born businesswoman (above center) is at the helm of PepsiCo, one of the biggest food and beverage corporations worldwide. Aside from running a multinational corporation, the exec also finds time to speak out about women’s issues, especially after the 2016 presidential election.

VIDEO: 11 Famous Women on Female Empowerment

 

“How dare we talk about women that way,” she said at the New York Times Dealbook Conference in Manhattan after Donald Trump was elected president. “The first thing we have to do is assure everyone living in the United States that they are safe.”

Talk about one powerful boss. Keep scrolling for 10 more female CEOs who are breaking the glass ceiling.

Marillyn Hewson

Hewson is the Chairman, President, and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation. She's been ranked as high as #20 on Forbes's list of the world's most powerful women.

Ginni Rometty

Rometty is the Chairman, President, and CEO of IBM, spearheading the effort to transform the company for the digital age.

Abigail Johnson

Johnson is the Chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments with an estimated $14.4 billion net worth.

Irene Rosenfeld

Rosenfeld is the Chairman and CEO of food giant Mondelēz International, which owns brands like Nabisco, Oreo, and Ritz.

Lynn Good

Good is the Chairman, President, and CEO of Duke Energy, a Fortune 500 Company. In 2016, she was ranked at #11 on Forbes's list of powerful women.

Meg Whitman

Whitman is the President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion.

Indra Nooyi

Nooyi is the Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, the second largest food and beverage business in the world.

Sheri McCoy

McCoy is the CEO of Avon Products, empowering women through both her company's products and her inspiring role.

Marissa Mayer

Mayer is the President and CEO of Yahoo!, with a net worth of $430 million.

Phebe Novakovic

Novakovic is the Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics, after getting her start with careers in the CIA and Defense Department.

Mary Barra

Barra is the Chairman and CEO of General Motors Company, an avid supporter of women in STEM.

