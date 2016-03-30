9 Birthday Cards Perfect for the Pop Culture Buff in Your Life

Have you ever found yourself sprinting to the drugstore moments before a friend’s birthday dinner in search of the perfect card? With a tiny selection and limited time, you end up leaving with a generic selection covered in sparkly flowers and hope your oversight goes unnoticed. We get it—we’ve been there.

To avoid future mishaps, we’ve collected a batch of unique cards that you can order now and keep on hand for your friends’ special days. Is she a Broad City buff? An Adele admirer? A member of Beyoncé’s Beehive? We have you covered with these nine pop culture finds below.