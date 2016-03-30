9 Birthday Cards Perfect for the Pop Culture Buff in Your Life

Courtesy
Sydney Mondry
Mar 30, 2016 @ 7:45 am

Have you ever found yourself sprinting to the drugstore moments before a friend’s birthday dinner in search of the perfect card? With a tiny selection and limited time, you end up leaving with a generic selection covered in sparkly flowers and hope your oversight goes unnoticed. We get it—we’ve been there.

To avoid future mishaps, we’ve collected a batch of unique cards that you can order now and keep on hand for your friends’ special days. Is she a Broad City buff? An Adele admirer? A member of Beyoncé’s Beehive? We have you covered with these nine pop culture finds below. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Broad City

Ring in your bestie’s birthday with a colorful “YAS KWEEN!” and watercolor rendition of one of our favorite TV duos.

($5; etsy.com)

2 of 9 Courtesy

Jimmy Fallon

One of late night host Jimmy Fallon’s most lovable alter-egos is Sara, a hyper teenybopper with a serious attitude. Whether Sara is hosting Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande, you can guarantee many utterances of her famous catchphrase, “Ew!”

($4; etsy.com)

3 of 9 Courtesy

Beyoncé

This is the birthday card for Beyoncé fans. Include a thoughtful handwritten message to let your friend know how “flawless” she truly is.

($6; etsy.com)

4 of 9 Courtesy

Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones groupie in your life will get a kick out of this celebratory dire wolf.

($4; etsy.com)
 

5 of 9 Courtesy

Adele

“…writing to wish you a happy birthday!”

($4; etsy.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Kristen Wiig

Bridesmaids, the smash hit rom-com featuring comedy greats like Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy, is arguably one of Kristen Wiig’s best performances of all time. This card is perfect for a lover of the film and funny women.

($4; etsy.com)

7 of 9 Courtesy

Clueless

As if! A neon throwback for fans of Cher, Dee, and plaid separates.

($5; greenwichletterpress.com)

8 of 9 Courtesy

Grease

Whether your pal is a devotee of the original flick or the recent Grease: Live! production, she’ll definitely appreciate a handwritten sentiment featuring Rizzo’s loveable mug.

($4; etsy.com)

9 of 9 Courtesy

Downton Abbey

Is your friend still mourning the end of Downton Abbey? Let Violet Crawley sassily wish her a happy birthday.

($5; etsy.com)

