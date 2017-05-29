10 Fun Essentials to Throw an Epic Grown Up Pool Party

Lindsay Dolak
Lindsay Dolak

If you celebrate the summer season but don't participate in a pool party are you really celebrating? According to every model and celebrity's Instagram posts, not really. It's true, the outdoor bash still stands as the ultimate sunny season event well into adulthood and we're fully on board.

You might feel prepared to make a splash with giant pool floats at the ready, but do you have a float for your rosé? And maybe you've got the decorations down, but what about a gorgeous umbrella and cozy towels for your guests? From the best speaker to the most convenient grill, we've got you covered to throw the ultimate shindig. 

Bar Float 

Once you're on your giant float, how will you get your drinks? Instead of bugging a friend every hour or so, this floating bar is here to save the day. Stock it with ice and a few cans of rosé for easy access even in the deep end.

Trendy Pool Float

Of course your pool party would be incomplete without one (or more!) of these enormous, insta-worthy floats. This one in a rosé shade is too perfect to pass up.

Big Umbrella

Throw some shade at the sun...literally. A giant umbrella in bright colors will put in double the work as a decor piece and a skin-saver.

Snuggly Towels

Nothing beats wrapping yourself in a towel and enjoying the sun after a dip in the water. These ones made of 100% Turkish cotton are absorbant enough to keep you dry but also lightweight to keep you cool.

Group Games

Every pool party needs a secondary attraction and a big game of badminton is sure to be a crowd pleaser. This portable set can pop up in any yard without any tools or stakes.

Sunscreen, Sunscreen, Sunscreen

We can't stress enough the importance of sunscreen all over all, year round. But if you're laying out by a pool on an especially sunny day, you'd be remiss to skip the sunblock. This La Roche-Posey won our Best Beauty Buys award for best sunscreen. Be sure to stock up to keep your whole party covered.

Cute Cooler

Keep your rosé chilled despite soaring temps with a cool cooler (pun intended). This one holds up to 80 quarts and promises to keep your drinks cold for up to 72 hours so the party really doesn't have to stop. 

Booming Speaker

What's a party without its music? Not good. Every great get together needs some tunes and this speaker is your perfect pool party companion. Our Best of Tech pick for Best Backyard Speaker, this little guy is water-resistant, holds a charge for up to 20 hours, and doubles as a dimmable light for late night swimming.

Great Grill

Hot dogs and hamburgers are summer party staples so a grill is a good idea. This mini one is portable so, whether you're hosting the party or bringing it along, you'll always be the most popular person there.

Pineapple Tumblers

There's a reason you've been encountering all pineapple everything recently. It's the fruit-theme of the moment and these tumblers are a great, grown up alternative to the standard red solo cups (although, definitely have some of those on hand).

