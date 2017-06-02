Pretty Picnic Baskets That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip to the Park

Forget fancy totes and cute crossbody bags. The summer accessory to have is a chic picnic basket. OK, that might be a little bit of an exaggeration. But carrying a pretty wicker crate is definitely an easy way to upgrade your picnic game this summer.

Yeah, coolers are a functional option, but they just aren't as photogenic as a cute picnic basket. That's why we've gathered our favorite straw bins to help you take your summer pictures to the next level. And it doesn't matter if you've got a romantic adventure planned for two, or if you want to chill in the grass with all of your besties. The handy picnic sets come in a variety of sizes filled with all of the utensils you'll need to enjoy your sandwiches, snacks, and wine.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: DIY Frozen Watermelon Pops

If you're ready to throw a pretty picnic that Martha Stewart would be jealous of, keep scrolling to shop our favorite picnic baskets below.