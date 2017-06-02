Pretty Picnic Baskets That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip to the Park

Alexis Bennett
Jun 02, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Forget fancy totes and cute crossbody bags. The summer accessory to have is a chic picnic basket. OK, that might be a little bit of an exaggeration. But carrying a pretty wicker crate is definitely an easy way to upgrade your picnic game this summer.

Yeah, coolers are a functional option, but they just aren't as photogenic as a cute picnic basket. That's why we've gathered our favorite straw bins to help you take your summer pictures to the next level. And it doesn't matter if you've got a romantic adventure planned for two, or if you want to chill in the grass with all of your besties. The handy picnic sets come in a variety of sizes filled with all of the utensils you'll need to enjoy your sandwiches, snacks, and wine.

VIDEO: DIY Frozen Watermelon Pops

 

If you're ready to throw a pretty picnic that Martha Stewart would be jealous of, keep scrolling to shop our favorite picnic baskets below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Picnic Time Somerset Wicker Picnic Basket

$223 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

VonShef Deluxe 4 Person Folding Handle Picnic Basket

$75 (Originally $100) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Picnic Time Vino Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket

$78 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Picnic at Ascot Vineyard Willow

$73 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Canterbury Picnic Basket

$200 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

VonShef Deluxe 2 Person Traditional Wicker Picnic Basket

$55 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

PICNIC TIME Gondola Wicker Picnic Basket

$167 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

PICNIC TIME Heart Shaped Wicker Picnic Basket

$134 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

PICNIC TIME 'Romance' Picnic Basket

$112 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

PICNIC TIME Verona Wicker Picnic Basket

$89 SHOP NOW

