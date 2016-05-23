Alexander Wang's For-Sale Loft Is the Chicest We've Seen—See Inside the $3.75 Million N.Y.C Home

Anna Hecht
May 23, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
<p>The Master Bedroom</p>
pinterest
The Master Bedroom

Those looking to live like the designer can expect the most stylish of sleeping quarters. 

Courtesy
<p>The Kitchen</p>
pinterest
The Kitchen

Sitting down to a meal is a fanciful affair in this dining-slash-kitchen space. 

Courtesy
<p>The Living Room</p>
pinterest
The Living Room

With relaxing track lighting and built-in bookshelves, this room makes for the most functional of living spaces.

Courtesy
<p>The Formal Sitting Room</p>
pinterest
The Formal Sitting Room

This space is so chic, we could imagine Wang easily hosting a fashion show here!

Courtesy
<p>The Building's Exterior</p>
pinterest
The Building's Exterior

Wang's swanky pad is located at 39 Worth Street in N.Y.C.  

Courtesy
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Courtesy

The Master Bedroom

Those looking to live like the designer can expect the most stylish of sleeping quarters. 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

The Kitchen

Sitting down to a meal is a fanciful affair in this dining-slash-kitchen space. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

The Living Room

With relaxing track lighting and built-in bookshelves, this room makes for the most functional of living spaces.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

The Formal Sitting Room

This space is so chic, we could imagine Wang easily hosting a fashion show here!

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

The Building's Exterior

Wang's swanky pad is located at 39 Worth Street in N.Y.C.  

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!