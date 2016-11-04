4 Up-and-Coming Parisian Designers to Watch in 2017

Jacopo Raule/Getty; Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Welcome to InStyle ♥ Paris! Throughout November, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the City of Light. Whether you're looking to dine at a chic mainstay in the Left Bank or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about Paris right now.
Parisian powerhouses of fashion like Dior, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and more have dominated runways for ages. But Paris has given us a new guard of designers and artistic directors to watch for 2017.
Scroll through to meet the next icons of European style.
