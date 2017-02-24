12 Chic Ways to Organize Your Home for Spring

Courtesy
Anna Hecht
Feb 24, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

With spring comes spring cleaning. We all know that. But why must such a cleansing (and sometimes therapeutic) process feel like such drudgery each year? The answer: It shouldn't.

To make things more fun this year, we're investing in a whole bunch of très chic storage supplies. That way, once we're done dusting, sweeping, purging, and de-cluttering, we can then put everything back in its own dedicated space. Talk about peace of mind.

VIDEO: Before You Move In Together, Ask These Questions

 

To get you started on your spring cleaning journey, we're showing you our shopping list. Listed below are all of the must-have items we found from our favorite retailers. Now, we can't wait to get started organizing.

 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Little Library Shelf

available at anthropologie.com $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Wooden Clothing Rack

available at urbanoutfitters.com $98 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Alina Storage Ottoman

available at urbanoutfitters.com $149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Burnished Metal Floating Shelf

available at anthropologie.com Starting at $148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Zinc 4 Drawer Braydon Rolling Cart

available at worldmarket.com $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Trigem Tabletop Jewelry Stand

available at urbanoutfitters.com $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Household Essentials Triple Laundry Sorter

available at target.com $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

St. Laurent Mail Holder

available at worldmarket.com $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Acrylic Cosmetic and Jewelry Organizer 

available at amazon.com $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Sundridge Basket

available at anthropologie.com $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Three-Tier Bamboo Storage Shelf

available at anthropologie.com $148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Gold Wire Braedyn 2 Bin Wall Storage

available at worldmarket.com $32 (originally $40) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!