Oprah Buys $14 Million Telluride Ski Mansion—Take a Look Inside!    

Whatever Oprah Winfrey does, she does it big—and that includes her living quarters. News just broke that the media mogul dropped $14 million on a giant, high-tech Telluride, Colorado mansion that comes complete with a "wine mine," because this place is an actual fort slash castle.

For those of you who aren't familiar with what a "wine mine" is, basically, it's an underground space in which Oprah has access to a 56-foot-long storage space that holds up to 1,600 bottles of wine in a cellar designed to look—and sound like—like a mining tunnel. Yes, you heard that right. The steel cart in the cellar actually rides on old mine rails in a chilled room that, according to the listing agent T.D. Smith, has "sound effects like you're moving through a mine shaft and lights that are computerized to flicker like a lantern would in a mine."

Not only that, but the home comes complete with all the skiing essentials, including a mud room, seven-person hot tub, and even a faux mining car that connects the mansion with a nearby ski trail for easy access.

After a long day hitting the slopes, you can bet Oprah will be coming home to the most luxurious living experience. Boasting 8,700-square-feet, the mansion has 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a sauna, a guesthouse, and an office.

Located on the slope side of Mountain Village, Oprah's guaranteed the best living experience in her new home—whether she's out on the slopes or inside her top-of-the-line mansion.