The Only Pen You'll Need (Except You'll Want More than One)

I'm just going to come out and say it: I'm in love with the modern Scribe pens from Recife, Paris. They not only feel luxurious (that's thanks in equal parts to their proprietary resin covering and weighty brass interiors). I'm a sucker for a good roller-ball, and this ceramic tip has a nice, even, controlled inkflow. It's such a great price for the quality I encourage you to buy two for yourself, plus a gift for your bestie.

The Recife Rollerball Pens are available in 14 scrumptuous colors at Orange Art Store, $49.